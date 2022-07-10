 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LPCE installs officers for 2022-2023

Photo taken by Julie Mills

The Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise held the installation of Officers for the 2022-2023 year with Pat Green acting as their Installing Officer. The theme for this year is "Choose to be a Light."

Pilot International was chartered on Oct. 18, 1921, in Macon, Georgia, by 40 local business women who wanted to create an organization that would serve their community. The name "Pilot" was inspired by the mighty riverboat pilots of that day who represented leadership and guidance.

Pilot principles are friendship and service; motto is "True Course Ever"; colors are green for life and vigor and gold for sincerity of purpose; emblem is the riverboat's pilots wheel with eight spokes.

Shown in photo, from left, are President Bandy Woodham; President-Elect Debbie Shelton; Secretary Debbie Godfrey; Treasurer Jane Baxley; Projects Division Director Fran Walters and Fundraising Division Director Leslie Adams. Not shown is the Membership Division Director Gina Oates.

For information about joining this organization, contact Gina Oates at ginaoates686@outlook.com or 334-494-5980.

