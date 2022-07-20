Lucas named vice president of Southeast Health Medical Group

Southeast Health is pleased to announce Brannon Lucas has been named vice president of the Southeast Health Medical Group. SHMG is the largest group of primary care and specialty clinics in the region.

Brannon, a Dothan native, joined the SHMG team in 2019 as executive director of Finance Operations. He was named interim vice president of SHMG in June. He has more than 18 years of medical related finance experience. Prior to joining Southeast Health, he served as director of Finance at Oncology Supply in Dothan.

Brannon earned his bachelor of science in accounting from Troy University in Troy. He also completed the Duke University CE Leadership Dimensions Program and he is certified by Epic in Resolute Professional Billing.