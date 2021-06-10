Luncheon Pilot Club installs two new members

Judene Fluker sponsored by Gina Oates and Linda Peterson sponsored by Jacque Hawkins were initiated into the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise as their newest members by the LPCE President Debbie Godfrey.

Pilot International was chartered in 1921 in Macon, Georgia, so this year it will be celebrating 100 years in existence. Pilot principles are "Friendship and Service"; the motto is "True Course Ever"; the colors are green for life and vigor and gold for sincerity of purpose; the emblem is a riverboat pilot's wheel with eight spokes.

The name "Pilot" was inspired by the mighty riverboat pilots in 1921 who represented leadership and guidance. Luncheon Pilots like to say, "we don't fly planes, but we educate about brains."

Shown in photo from left, Oates, Fluker, Godfrey, Peterson and Hawkins.

