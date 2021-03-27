 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luncheon Pilot Club presents funds to community
0 comments

Luncheon Pilot Club presents funds to community

{{featured_button_text}}
Luncheon Pilot Club presents funds to community
PHOTO TAKEN BY JACQUE HAWKINS

The Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise was happy to host and present funding to the representatives of some of our major projects in the community.

Funds derived from our annual Radio Day Fund Drive are made available to these well-deserved community organizations.

From left are Ann Reynolds of Hand Up Enterprise; LPCE Project Chair Fran Walters; LPCE President Debbie Godfrey; Jeanine Roberts of Habitat of Humanity; Tom Reynolds of DAV Transportation; Conrad Stempel of Wiregrass Wounded Veterans Committee; Warren Bowron of Special Olympics for Coffee and Dale counties; Judy Crowley of Family Services and Gina Oates of the Coffee County Arts Alliance.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert