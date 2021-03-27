Luncheon Pilot Club presents funds to community

The Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise was happy to host and present funding to the representatives of some of our major projects in the community.

Funds derived from our annual Radio Day Fund Drive are made available to these well-deserved community organizations.

From left are Ann Reynolds of Hand Up Enterprise; LPCE Project Chair Fran Walters; LPCE President Debbie Godfrey; Jeanine Roberts of Habitat of Humanity; Tom Reynolds of DAV Transportation; Conrad Stempel of Wiregrass Wounded Veterans Committee; Warren Bowron of Special Olympics for Coffee and Dale counties; Judy Crowley of Family Services and Gina Oates of the Coffee County Arts Alliance.

