Luncheon Pilot officers for 2021-2022 recently installed
Luncheon Pilot officers for 2021-2022 recently installed

Gina Oates, second from right, was the installing officer for the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise Officers for 2021-2022.

Shown in photo from left, Treasurer Jane Baxley, Secretary Debbie Godfrey, President Bonnie Gilmore, Membership Director Carol Bass, Installing Officer Gina Oates who will also serve as Fundraising Director, and Projects Director Fran Walters.

Not shown was the President-Elect Brandy Woodham.

In the other photo, Jacque Hawkins, Publicity Chair, made a scrapbook of the year's events covered with a sewing motif fabric and presented it to the outgoing president, Debbie Godfrey.

For information on how to become a member of the Luncheon Pilot Club, contact Carol Bass at rexandcaro1919@yahoo.com.

