Luncheon Pilot speakers go over guidelines for Annual Radio Day

Sharon Hunt (left), chairperson for the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise Annual Radio Day, recently spoke to the members regarding guidelines to be followed for selling of ads, collecting funds and reading the ads over the radio.

Hunt prepared a folder for each Pilot member which included general instructions, copy of a recommended introduction letter, a checklist of businesses to be contacted, a sample ad page and a list of business and the members who are responsible for contacting them.

Fran Walters, Pilot International Founder's Fund representative, presented a program recently on PIFF, which was a fun game of 20 questions about our club and the International Pilot organization. Walters declared everyone a winner of the game and presented each member with a prize.

Shown in photo, left to right, are Hunt, the LPCE President Debbie Godfrey and Walters. If you are interested in learning more about the Luncheon Pilot Club, contact the Membership Chair Brandy Woodham at bwoodham@sanbuck.com.