Luncheon Pilots attend district convention

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise attended the 93rd Alabama District Pilot Convention at the Marriott Birmingham, with the theme of "Together We Will Blossom and Grow."

Attendees enjoyed the Opening Session, three Business Sessions, an Awards Luncheon, officer's workshops, a talk on sensory kits for first responders, a banquet where officers were installed for the upcoming year and an Inspirational/Memorial Service.

Members attending were (from left) Jacque Hawkins, Fran Walters, LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore and Debbie Godfrey.

For information on how to join this organization, contact Carol Bass, rexandcarol919@yahoo.com or call 334-393-2959.