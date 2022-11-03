Luncheon Pilots attend district fall council

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise recently attended the Alabama District Fall Council held at Hampton Inn and Suites Gulf Front, Orange Beach.

There were 91 in attendance from 12 of the clubs in Alabama. Friday night attendees filled snack bags to be presented to first responders in the Orange Beach area.

Saturday an ice breaker was held followed by the opening session, which featured the Executive Director of ARC-Baldwin County Inc.

ARC ensures appropriate and quality services are available and provided to persons of intellectual or developmental disabilities throughout their life. Workshops were held on the Pilot Expansion Program (PEP) and Fidget Blankets.

A Saturday night banquet with entertainment was held followed on Sunday morning by an inspirational service, closing session and announcement of future meetings.

The area was under a tornado watch then warning, with very high winds. Shown in photo, from left, are Fran Walters, Debbie Godfrey, Jacque Hawkins, Bonnie Gilmore and President-Elect Debbie Shelton.

For information about joining this service club, contact the Membership Chair Gina Oates at 334-494-5980 or ginaoates686@outlook.com.