Luncheon Pilots attend Fall Council

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise recently attended the Alabama District Fall Council held at the DoubleTree in Montgomery.
The “Under the Big Top” theme featured a parade on Friday night with Pilot Club members in circus attire; Saturday workshops, which were very informative, included Jeopardy, Showcase of Clubs, Corporate Fundraising, Branding and Visibility and What Do I Say?; an Inspirational Service was led by Sharon Hunt, Acting District Chaplain and a very uplifting talk was given by Laine Craft, Inspirational Speaker and Author.
Shown in photo (from left) are Jacque Hawkins, LPCE President Debbie Godfrey and Sharon Hunt.
For information on how to join this club contact Brandy Woodham, at bwoodham@sanbuck.com.
