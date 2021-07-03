 Skip to main content
Luncheon Pilots celebrate birthdays
Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise celebrated members birthdays by having lunch together at a local restaurant.

Attending (from left) Jacque Hawkins, Linda Peterson, Carol Bass, Jane Baxley, Pat Green, Debbie Godfrey, Fran Walters and LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore.

For more information about becoming a member of the Luncheon Pilots, whose members do not fly planes, but educate about brains, contact Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.

