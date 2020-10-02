Luncheon Pilots celebrate birthdays

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise celebrated members’ birthdays by having lunch together at El Sabor Mexican Indian Grill in Enterprise.
Members attending are (standing from left) Sharon Hunt; LPCE President Debbie Godfrey; El Sabor Manager Linda Miller; Jacque Hawkins; and Fran Walters. Seated is Carol Bass.
For information about becoming a member of the Luncheon Pilot Club, contact Brandy Woodham at bwoodham@sanbuck.com.
