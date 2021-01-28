 Skip to main content
Luncheon Pilots celebrate birthdays
Luncheon Pilots celebrate birthdays

Luncheon Pilots celebrate birthdays
Photo taken by Megan Reardon

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise met for lunch at the Craft Bar and Grill in Enterprise to celebrate members who had birthdays over the past three months.

Shown in photo (from left) are LPCE President Debbie Godfrey; Carol Bass; Craft Bar and Grill Owner Dennis Chastang; Fran Walters; Caroline Gebhart and Jacque Hawkins.

