 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luncheon Pilots celebrate birthdays
0 Comments

Luncheon Pilots celebrate birthdays

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Luncheon Pilots celebrate birthdays
SUBMITTED

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise met and had lunch at a local restaurant to celebrate members’ birthdays.

Members attending (from left) Jacque Hawkins, LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore, Carol Bass, Jane Baxley, Leslie Adams, Linda Peterson, Gina Oates, Fran Walters and Pat Green.

For information about becoming a member of the Luncheon Pilot Club, contact Membership Chair Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dothan’s tax surplus edges over $16 million
Local News

Dothan’s tax surplus edges over $16 million

  • Updated

Delayed purchasing behavior, a healthy housing market, and growing economy have all been attributed to the increase in tax revenues that fund local government operations and capital improvement projects for the Circle City.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert