Luncheon Pilots celebrate birthdays

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise met and had lunch at a local restaurant to celebrate members’ birthdays.
Members attending (from left) Jacque Hawkins, LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore, Carol Bass, Jane Baxley, Leslie Adams, Linda Peterson, Gina Oates, Fran Walters and Pat Green.
For information about becoming a member of the Luncheon Pilot Club, contact Membership Chair Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today