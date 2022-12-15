Luncheon Pilots fill bags for retirement center

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise filled 40 large bags with nonperishable food items and hygiene and paper products, to be delivered to the residents of the Enterprise Retirement Center for Christmas.

Shown in photo, from left, are Caroline Gebhart, LPCE President Brandy Woodham, Debbie Shelton, Bonnie Gilmore, Fran Walters, Gina Oates, Carol Bass, Linda Leib, Linda Peterson, Beverly Urech, Debbie Godfrey, Leslie Adams, Rhonda Welch, Pat Green and Jacque Hawkins.

The Christmas bags were delivered to the Enterprise Retirement Center where a bag of fruit, an envelope with ten-dollars (anonymous donor) and a box lunch donated by Chick-fil-A were added. As residents stopped by the office, they were presented with the gift bags, assisted with returning them to their apartments (when required) and wished a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Shown assisting at the Retirement Center from left Debbie Godfrey, Bonnie Gilmore, Community Retirement Center Manager for the Enterprise Retirement Center Anita Cawley, Caroline Gebhart and Jacque Hawkins.

For information about joining this organization contact Membership Chair Gina Oates 334-347-5509 or ginaoates686@outlook.com.