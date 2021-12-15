 Skip to main content
Luncheon Pilots give Christmas bags to retirement center
  • Updated
Photo taken by Teresa Fraser

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise filled 40 large Christmas bags with nonperishable food items and hygiene and paper products.

A Christmas card signed by the members, which included $10 that was donated anonymously, was included. The bags were delivered that afternoon to Anita Cawley, Community Retirement Center Manager of the Enterprise Retirement Center, to be given to the current residents.

After the bags were filled, Shauna Robertson, Alabama District Secretary, spoke to the members regarding the Alabama District, encouraging members to attend the District Convention and the Fall Council in 2022.

She stressed how Pilots are such a part of their communities and are how the clubs are filled with members with giving hearts that function like a family.

Robertson has been a Pilot for 14 years and is a member of the Andalusia Pilot Club.

Shown in photo are (from left) Debbie Shelton, Mitzi Davis, Jacque Hawkins, Linda Leib, Carol Bass, Caroline Gebhart, Debbie Godfrey, Pat Green, LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore, Gina Oates, Alabama District Secretary Shauna Robertson, Beverly Urech, Fran Walters, Leslie Adams, Linda Peterson and the LPCE Chair of the Christmas Bag's Project Jane Baxley.

For information about becoming a Pilot, contact LPCE Membership Chair Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.

