Luncheon Pilots give Christmas bags to retirement center

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise filled 40 large Christmas bags with nonperishable food items, paper products, fruit and Christmas cards signed by club members and presented them to Anita Cawley, Community Retirement Center Manager of the Enterprise Retirement Center, to be given to the current residents.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the members were unable to attend the presentation to the residents.
Shown in photo (from left) are Cawley and LPCE Treasurer Jane Baxley, who made the presentation.
For information about LPCE, contact Brandy Woodham, LPCE Membership Chair, bwoodham@sandbuck.com.