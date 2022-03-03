Luncheon Pilots hold Radio Day fundraiser

Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise held its annual Radio Day fundraiser on WELB AM 350 in Elba. The Luncheon Pilot Club is part of the International Pilot Organization whose main emphasis is on helping people affected by brain related disorders.
Wiregrass merchants have once again shown their support for this major fundraiser by sponsoring radio ads that were read over the air by Luncheon Pilot Club members.
This is the major fundraiser for the club and over $9,000 was raised. These funds will be given back to the Enterprise Community to include Habitat for Humanity, Brain Minders Programs, Special Olympics, Special Needs Christmas Party, Banana Bingo at Enterprise Nursing Home, Enterprise Anchor Club, Wiregrass Wounded Veterans Committee, Disabled Americans Veterans Transportation Project, sponsor a Coffee County resident to attend the Alabama Special Camp for Children and Adults, sponsor an individual to attend the Traumatic Brain Injury Camp, Hand up Enterprise, Sheriff''s Posse, Retirement Center Project, Coffee County Arts Alliance and other worthwhile projects that may come up during the year.
Project Lifesaver, which is funded by LPCE, is managed by Reserve Deputy Calvin Bookout of the Coffee County Sheriff's Department. Locator bracelets are purchased and placed on individuals with Alzheimers or on individuals who are autistic and have a tendency to wander. When a caregiver notifies the Sheriff's office that the individual has wandered off, they are able to track them by their bracelet, often saving lives. As many as 14 individuals are being monitored by the Sheriff's Department at any given time and each bracelet is checked monthly by Officer Bookout to replace the batteries.
Each year club members strive to conduct an educational program for second-graders in the five elementary schools in Enterprise titled, "Brain minders - Protecting Your Brain for Life," which impacts the lives of more than 650 students.
A special thank you goes out to WELB Station Manager Derek Snellgrove and WELB Program Director Gary Wallace for allowing us the radio time to read the ads. Your graciousness and hospitality during Radio Day is deeply appreciation by the members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise.
The name Pilot is sometimes confusing to individuals who are not aware of what we do. We say, "We are ladies who do not fly planes, but we educate about brains." For more information about becoming a member of the Luncheon Pilot Club contact Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.