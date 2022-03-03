Luncheon Pilots hold Radio Day fundraiser

Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise held its annual Radio Day fundraiser on WELB AM 350 in Elba. The Luncheon Pilot Club is part of the International Pilot Organization whose main emphasis is on helping people affected by brain related disorders.

Wiregrass merchants have once again shown their support for this major fundraiser by sponsoring radio ads that were read over the air by Luncheon Pilot Club members.

This is the major fundraiser for the club and over $9,000 was raised. These funds will be given back to the Enterprise Community to include Habitat for Humanity, Brain Minders Programs, Special Olympics, Special Needs Christmas Party, Banana Bingo at Enterprise Nursing Home, Enterprise Anchor Club, Wiregrass Wounded Veterans Committee, Disabled Americans Veterans Transportation Project, sponsor a Coffee County resident to attend the Alabama Special Camp for Children and Adults, sponsor an individual to attend the Traumatic Brain Injury Camp, Hand up Enterprise, Sheriff''s Posse, Retirement Center Project, Coffee County Arts Alliance and other worthwhile projects that may come up during the year.