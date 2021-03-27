 Skip to main content
Luncheon Pilots host Radio Day
Shown in photo (left to right): Jacque Hawkins, Leslie Adams, Radio Day Chair Rhonda Welch, Gina Oates, Carol Bass, Pat Green, LPCE President Debbie Godfrey, Bonnie Gilmore, Jane Baxley, Caroline Gebhart, Debbie Shelton and Fran Walters.

 PHOTO TAKEN BY JULIE MILLS

The Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise held its annual Radio Day fundraiser on WVVL-FM (Weevil 101). The Luncheon Pilot Club is part of the International Pilot Organization whose main emphasis is on helping people affected by brain related disorders.

Wiregrass merchants have once again shown their support for this major fundraiser by sponsoring radio ads that were read over the air by Pilot Club members.

This is the major fund raiser for the club and over $8,000 was raised. These funds will be donated back to the Enterprise community in support of worthwhile projects to include Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, Banana Bingo at Enterprise Health Center, Wiregrass Wounded Veterans Committee, Disable American Veterans Transportation, Family Services, Hand Up Enterprise, Enterprise Retirement Center Christmas Project, Christmas Party for Special Needs Individuals, Coffee County Arts Alliance and other deserving community projects.

Project Lifesaver, which is funded by LPCE, is managed by Tom Iton of the Coffee County Sheriff's Office. Locator bracelets are purchased and placed on individuals with Alzheimer's or on individuals who are autistic and have a tendency to wander.

When a caregiver notifies the Sheriff's Office that the individual has wandered off, they are able to track them by the bracelet, often saving lives. Fourteen individuals in Coffee County are being monitored by the Sheriff's Department and each bracelet is checked monthly to replace batteries.

Each year club members strive to conduct an educational program for second-graders in the five elementary schools in Enterprise titled, "Brain Minders - Protecting your Brain for Life", which impacts the lives of more than 650 students. The name Pilot is sometimes confusing to individuals who are not aware of what we do. We say, "We are ladies who do not fly planes, but we educate about brains."

