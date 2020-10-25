Luncheon Pilots participate in PIFF Walk

The Pilot International Founder's Fund (PIFF) was established to support the community-based work of Pilot Clubs by helping to underwrite Club service in the areas of “Encouraging Brain Safety and Health” and/or “Supporting Those who Care for Others.”

Through PIFF, Pilot International and its local Pilot Clubs improve the lives of others through education, volunteerism, financial support and research. Due to COVID distancing, the large Pilot International PIFF walk has been cancelled, but clubs were encouraged to do a Pilot PIFF walk in their area.

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise participating in the PIFF walk (from left) Gina Oates, Sharon Hunt, LPCE President Debbie Godfrey, Caroline Gebhart, Fran Walters, Jacque Hawkins and Bonnie Gilmore.

To learn more about Pilot contact the Membership Chair Brandy Woodham at bwoodham@sanbuck.com.