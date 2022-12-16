 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Luncheon Pilots present 'BrainMinders' to second graders

BrainMinders is Pilot International's signature program originally designed in 2001 to teach safety to children to help prevent brain injuries.

Realizing the need to teach brain injury prevention to people of all ages, Pilots have expanded the program to include presentations for youth and seniors.

The Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise chose to present BrainMinder programs to second graders using hand puppets. This year the program was presented to Brookwood Elementary (86 students) and Hillcrest Elementary (108 students).

Each student was given a color book with brain safety tips presented by BrainMinder Buddies.

Shown in photo, from left, are Caroline Gephart with Martin the Monkey; Debbie Shelton with the Wise Old Owl; Debbie Godfrey with Gerald the Giraffe; and Fran Walters with Bob the Beagle and Zach the Zebra.

