Luncheon Pilots receive growth award

An Alabama District of Pilot International 2019-2020 Net Growth Award was presented to the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise at the recent Fall Council meeting held at the DoubleTree in Montgomery.
The certificate included the following statement, “Pilot’s mission is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world. To do this we come together in friendship and service focusing on preparing youth and young adults for service; encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others.”
Shown in photo (from left) Janice Clark, Alabama District Governor; Jacque Hawkins, LPCE President 2019-2020 and Beverly Wilkerson, Alabama District Treasurer.
For information on how to join this club, contact Brandy Woodham at bwoodham@sanbuck.com.
