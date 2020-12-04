 Skip to main content
Luncheon Pilots, Rotary shop for gifts
ANNA MCCORMICK

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise and the President of the Enterprise Rotary Club shopped for gifts for special needs individuals who have been invited to the Special Needs Christmas Party for 2020.

Working from "wish lists" provided, 126 gifts were purchased.

Shown on the shopping trip are from left, Jacque Hawkins, LPCE President Debbie Godfrey, Caroline Gebhart, Carol Bass, Bonnie Gilmore, Rotary President Shane Johnson, Leslie Adams, Sandra Phillips, Nick Green and the chairperson of the Special Needs Christmas Party Pat Green.

For information about joining the Luncheon Pilot Club contact Brandy Woodham at bwoodham@sanbuck.com.

