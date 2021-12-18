Lynn Robinson named Four Star Freightliner Employee of the Year

Lynn Robinson, Data Analyst and Business Development Manager at Four Star Freightliner Inc., was voted Employee of the Year during an awards ceremony on Dec. 11.

Robinson has worked with Four Star Freightliner for more than two years and is based at the Dothan location.

Lynn works closely with the outside fixed operations sales team to grow the parts and service departments at all seven Four Star Freightliner dealerships located in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

"She takes our raw data and helps our department managers spot trends that can aid in growing our business," said Scott Dixon, Operations Manager. "She utilizes her programming and database knowledge to develop a multitude of reports that we then use to implement changes.”

During an employee celebration on Dec. 11, Jerry Kocan, dealer principal, made the announcement that Robinson had been selected as Employee of the Year by her peers.

"I was so honored to receive the award," said Robinson. "We work with such a great group of people, that you just want to vote for them all!"

In addition to her duties as the company's Business Development Manager, Robinson also provides support to our team of continuous improvement coordinators. This group is responsible for leading efforts to maintain Four Star's Elite Support certifications at the seven locations.