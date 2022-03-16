M1, IAM recognized for contributions to Relay for Life campaign

For the second year in a row, M1 Support Services and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 75 - Local 2003 were recognized by the American Cancer Society for generous contributions in support of the Relay for Life campaign.
In 2020, M1 was the #10 national top fundraising team and #3 Alabama top fundraising team. In 2021, M1 was the #13 national top fundraising team and remained the #3 team in Alabama. Even though employees of M1 / IAM have been contributing for many years, the 2020 and 2021 awards are characteristic of how they continuously give of themselves for the benefit of others.
The 2022 M1 / IAM Relay for Life Campaign will be led by Kay Franklin (American Cancer Society), Sonny Moore (M1 Director of Community Relations), Nicole Alvestad (Co-Chair, M1), Anthony Holton (Co-Chair, IAM&AW Local Lodge 2003) and Shane Davis (President, IAM&AW Local Lodge 2003).