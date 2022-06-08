 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M1 Support Services team raises $156,561 for Relay for Life

M1 Support Services Fundraising

Several M1 Support Services team members gather for fundraising photo.

In an effort to continue a pattern of strong contributions to the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life annual event, the team members at M1 Support Services L.P. and its seven subcontractor partners, along with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 75 - Local 2003, set a new fundraising amount record this year.

The M1 Support Services team raised $156,561 during its “Giving Season” of March and April. In 2019, the team raised $98,177. In each subsequent year, the team’s donations have increased.

Relay for Life brings communities together to fight cancer. M1 team members use the fundraising as an opportunity to remember loved ones lost and honor cancer survivors.

All M1 team donations benefit the Wiregrass community with 78 cents of every dollar going directly to research, prevention, detection, education, and patient support.

