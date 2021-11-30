M1 Support Services wins award from Army Aviation association

FORT RUCKER - M1 Support Services is a quiet presence in the Wiregrass community, but the efforts of its workforce to support Fort Rucker were recognized by the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) recently as it took home a major award for the second year in a row.

M1 received the 2021 AAAA Material Readiness Award for a Contribution by a Major Contractor, an award it first earned in 2020. AAAA recognized M1 for its outstanding work and support of Army Aviation at Fort Rucker by presenting both the 2020 and the 2021 awards to M1 ownership on Nov. 17 during the AAAA Cribbins Symposium in Huntsville.

M1 provides quality and safe aircraft and logistics support to meet pilot training requirements in support of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE) and the United States Air Force (USAF).