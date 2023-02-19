Pace Maddox was selected as queen at the Azalea-Dogwood Festival Scholarship Pageant on Saturday. As queen, she won a $2,000 scholarship to the school of her choice.

The first runner-up was Avery Dean. Others in the Top 5 were Aliya Griffin, Abby Grace Alexander, and Zalie McKelvy.

Maddox, the daughter of Dr. Jeremiah and Abby Maddox, was the Test category winner, posting the highest score in the history of the pageant with 112.5 out of a possible 115 points. Dean was the winner in the Interview and Stage Presence categories.

Each girl in the Top 5 wins a $500 scholarship, and every category winner wins $500.

The Top 5 by category (in alphabetical order) include:

Test (Top 6 due to a tie): Abby Grace Alexander, Avery Dean, Aliya Griffin, Pace Maddox (winner), Zalie McKelvy, and Kate Thomas.

Interview: Emma Grace Broyles, Avery Dean (winner), Aliya Griffin, Pace Maddox, and Zalie McKelvy.

Stage Presence: Abby Grace Alexander, Avery Dean (winner), Aliya Griffin, Pace Maddox, and Gabby Richards.

The queen and all the contestants in the pageant will ride in the Azalea-Dogwood Trail, a tradition that began in 1964.

This year’s trail starts with a ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the intersection of Woodland Drive and West Main Street.

The queen and others will board their cars at 2:45 p.m. to start the parade, which winds through Dothan’s historic Garden District and ends at 115 Girard Ave.

Kids will be selling lemonade and cookies along the route that includes beautiful homes with belles of all ages and colorful azaleas and dogwoods.

Local food trucks will be set up from 1 to 7 p.m. at Solomon Park, 1850 Choctaw St.