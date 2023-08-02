On July 26, 2023, MainStreet Family Care opened its doors to welcome the Dothan community with a school supply giveaway, handing out 150 backpacks within an hour.

“We want to be involved within the community,” said medical assistant Erica Dunn. “We are open for sponsorship opportunities, and want to give back to the city of Dothan.”

MainStreet Family Care offers services for those of all ages. Urgent care treatment services offered at MainStreet for ages newborn and up include infections and illnesses, such as cold, flu, strep, bronchitis, RSV, sinus infections and Covid-19; injuries such as broken bones, sprains, dislocations, sports injuries, cuts, and stitches; infections such as ear infections, pink eye, rash, athlete’s foot, and UTIs; Abdominal pain, migraines, allergies, insect and animal bites, DOT physicals, flu shots, hepatitis B vaccines and tuberculosis skin tests.

Primary care services offered at MainStreet for ages 18 and above include annual check-ups and wellness physicals, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, asthma, diabetes, COPD, gout, acid reflux and more.

MainStreet’s contactless registration system allows urgent care and primary care patients to register from home or from their vehicles using their computer or mobile phone. With online registration, patients can reduce the amount of time spent waiting in the clinic and instead wait from the comfort of their home until they receive a text letting them know it’s their turn to check-in.

The most an individual will pay for a service at Mainstreet is $129 for everything in-house. This can range from X-Rays, to shots, etc. Mainstreet’s goal is to provide a “great alternative for non-life-threatening injuries than the emergency room,” as Erica Dunn said.

“We want to make it simple for people to take control of their health.” says MainStreet’s CEO, Sam Eskildsen. “If you have a history of high blood pressure, diabetes, or even if it’s been a while since your last check-up, we want you to know that we’re here to provide both urgent care and primary care services.”

MainStreet Family Care takes all major insurances, with Medicaid included. For co-pay, if the insurance cannot cover for a certain issue, the most a person will be charged is still $129.

“We are excited to bring affordable, quality healthcare to Dothan, our goal is for people to come in and treat them within an hour,” said Erica Dunn.

MainStreet Family Care is located across from Walmart on Highway 231 South.

To learn more, email salesteam@mainstreetfamilycare.com, or visit their website.