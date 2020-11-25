 Skip to main content
Major fire damage at Santa Fe restaurant mostly contained to one area
Major fire damage at Santa Fe restaurant mostly contained to one area

Santa Fe Cattle Company fire

Santa Fe Cattle Company in Enterprise is heavily damaged after an early Tuesday morning fire that set the buidling ablaze. This photo was taken at 9 a.m.  

 SUBMITTED BY JUSTIN REBEIRO

ENTERPRISE – Enterprise’s Santa Fe Cattle Company received significant damage from a Tuesday morning fire, but most of the damage was contained above the waiting area.

Enterprise Fire Chief Byron Herring said the fire was mostly contained to the area directly above the entrance and waiting area around 15-20 minutes after emergency personnel arrived. The fire melted the sign on the building, some siding, and part of the roof above the lobby, and caused some other significant fire damage.

Other areas in the building, however, only received “light to moderate damage,” and most of the damage was caused by smoke. The kitchen received no fire damage. 

Investigators believe the fire was set on purpose and have charged Paul Anthony Wilson, 54, of Enterprise, with second-degree arson and third-degree burglary.

According to surveillance footage, investigators believe Wilson stole money from the business shortly before the fire started.

He is being held without bond.

Anthony Paul Wilson

Anthony Paul Wilson, 54, of Enterprise

 Sable Riley
