‘Making the pudding:’ How Magnolia Records is trying to support local musicians

In a white house on Gay Street, heavy black curtains cover the windows and doorways. On the floor of what normally would be a living room, cables weave around microphone stands, drums, studio equipment and rugs.

This is Magnolia Records Studio A. On a Saturday in the middle of July, Harry Cain, one of the company’s co-owners, delicately sets up a microphone in the middle of the room. He and two of his bandmates from The Student Section are working on background vocals for a song on their upcoming album.

It’s a continuation of months of work, and they record in slow chunks, take after take, continually refining their volume and inflection. There’s personal significance to the work — Cain says making art is an intimate experience — but it’s also something Magnolia Records will use to show local bands the quality of production they are capable of.

Cain, who graduated this spring with a degree in mechanical engineering, sleeps in a room that doubles as a sound booth. His bed is pushed to the wall as an afterthought and often doubles as a couch for musicians to recline on.

He grew up in Atlanta, which he said has a “robust” indie rock scene. When he came to Auburn, he assumed there would be no music scene. Instead, he found all kinds: pop punk, alt-country, rap, punk rock, folk and jazz.

“There’s so much great raw talent and skill in Auburn of … songwriting capability, musicianship and just overall passion for really high quality musical art,” Cain said. “So that exists, and it’s also ever cycling because of [Auburn University]. So the school is constantly bringing new groups — kids that want to make bands and want to make great records and want to play shows and do all these things.”

In his time at Auburn, he’s worked with many of them: Decoy Snail, Supper Club, The Stews, Silhouette, Make Sure. But he’s noticed that Auburn lacks the systems to support these bands as they grow, like recording studios and venues larger than house shows or small bars but smaller than the Gogue Performing Arts Center.

“Bands are getting big and also good enough where they want to do bigger projects and bigger shows and more serious recordings,” Cain said.

When bands that find their roots in Auburn want to go bigger, they often move to places like Atlanta or Nashville. By filling in the gaps of Auburn’s music scene, Cain hopes companies like Magnolia Records can convince these artists to stay.

“Auburn has become my home and I want to stay,” Cain said. “I don’t want to export, I want to stay here and support the community and be part of that wave of people and companies that really want to put tools in the hands of artists that want to make great art.”

To be a part of that wave, Cain said he focuses on doing well on every project that is immediately in front of him, and making it the best that it can be.

“Jeb and I have called it making the pudding,” Cain said. “We need the pudding, so to speak. The proof is in the pudding, you’re familiar with the phrase. Really just focusing on making the best possible thing I can with every single artist and project that I interact with.”

Artist management is another important factor of cultivating a successful music scene. After music is produced and released, Cain said it's important to get the music to people’s ears. He wants a culture where “everyone knows” when an Auburn artist releases something new.

Reaching that point involves planning shows, release schedules and tours. Cain said he went on tour with Make Sure, which was created by his roommate Joshua Jackson, partly so he could have real world experience that he could use when helping bands plan and book their own shows and tours.

This is, to Cain, what distinguishes Magnolia Records — its people, who are artists themselves. They’ve learned through experience and they use those experiences to build up the artists who find their way to Auburn.

Music scenes can often feel like a zero sum game for artists, Cain said. If one artist succeeds in booking a show, it means that others have failed. He wants a community that is more collaborative, that shares Auburn’s “uniquely warm” quality.

“I’d like to see that play out more specifically in the music scene in Auburn,” he said. “That same sort of interconnected, communal spirit and commitment, because it takes commitment and energy to go out and meet other people and plan events that bring people together, and we’re definitely very interested in that.”