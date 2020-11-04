 Skip to main content
Man accused of throwing pot of boiling water at girlfriend
Man accused of throwing pot of boiling water at girlfriend

Dothan police arrested a man accused of throwing a pot of boiling water at his girlfriend Tuesday night in the 100 block of Condon Road.

The woman was treated at a local hospital for burns, which were not life-threatening, Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Elvis Lee Curry, 35, of Ashford, was charged with second-degree domestic violence.

“It is alleged that Curry and the victim, who were in a dating relationship, were involved in a verbal argument,” Owens said. “Curry threw a pot of boiling water on the victim. She received minor injuries, like scalding.”

Curry’s bond has been set at $30,000.

Elvis Lee Curry

Elvis Lee Curry, 35, of Ashford

 Sable Riley
