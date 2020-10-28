Man arrested for illegally using company credit card to pay bills after leaving Dothan business

A man was arrested Tuesday for illegally using a company credit card after he was no longer employed at the business.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said he used the card to pay bills and even used the card at least twice at the business from which he stole the credit card.

Ty Michael Piguet is being charged with eight counts for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

“Between July and October of 2019, the victim discovered that a credit card was used multiple times by an individual that did not have authorization to use it,” Owens said. “He was not employed at the time he was using the card.”

Based on camera footage and other documentation linking Piguet to the crimes, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Owens said the card was swiped at numerous places and was used to pay the power bill on Piguet’s house and to buy food.

The total amount of the eight transactions is $750.

On Tuesday, officers responded to civil dispute call in the 3300 block of South Oates Street. After getting information for the parties involved, officers identified Piguet and arrested him on multiple outstanding warrants related to credit card fraud.