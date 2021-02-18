Man arrested for siphoning power from Dothan Utilities

A Dothan man was arrested for stealing services from Dothan Utilities months after he was cut off for nonpayment.

Bobby Dee Willis Jr., 43, is being charged with third-degree theft of services.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Willis had his service disconnected on Sept. 9, 2020, for not paying his utility bills.

The offense began on Sept. 29, 2020 when Willis allegedly installed an improper meter to his house in order to steal electricity from Dothan Utilities’ power grid. The charges were not discovered until Feb. 11 of this year. He was later arrested.

According to Owen, Willis owes Dothan Utilities $1,223 for sanitation, water, and energy services.

“He’s not made any attempt to pay the bill since he had his stuff turned off and used an illegitimate way of running power to his house,” Owens said.

His bond was set at $10,000.

