Man arrested for stealing camping gear, tools, CD player from Dothan property

A Midland City man was arrested after allegedly stealing camping gear, tools, and a CD player from a Dothan residence.

James Allen McNutt, 44, is being charged with third-degree burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle for a crime that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

McNutt is accused of first entering a shed in the backyard of a residence by cutting the lock off its door.

“While he was there, he also unlawfully entered a blue Chevy and stole the CD player from inside the vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

He was sent to the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $5,000.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.