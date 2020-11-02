 Skip to main content
Man arrested for stealing camping gear, tools, CD player from Dothan property
James Allen McNutt

James Allen McNutt, 44, of Midland City

 Houston County Jail

A Midland City man was arrested after allegedly stealing camping gear, tools, and a CD player from a Dothan residence.

James Allen McNutt, 44, is being charged with third-degree burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle for a crime that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

McNutt is accused of first entering a shed in the backyard of a residence by cutting the lock off its door.

“While he was there, he also unlawfully entered a blue Chevy and stole the CD player from inside the vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

He was sent to the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $5,000.

