Man arrested for stealing camping gear, tools, CD player from Dothan property

A Midland City man was arrested after allegedly stealing camping gear, tools, and a CD player from a Dothan residence.
James Allen McNutt, 44, is being charged with third-degree burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle for a crime that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
McNutt is accused of first entering a shed in the backyard of a residence by cutting the lock off its door.
“While he was there, he also unlawfully entered a blue Chevy and stole the CD player from inside the vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
He was sent to the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $5,000.
