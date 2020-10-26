Man arrested in investigation into FBI scam targeting Dothan convenience store

Dothan police arrested a man in connection to a scheme in which individuals claimed to be FBI agents to illegally solicit money.

On June 1, someone claiming to be employed by the FBI called a local convenience store and instructed the clerk to get into the safe and take a little over $8,000 in cash out, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.

“This person asked the clerk to go and get money orders and gift cards with the money from the safe and claimed it was for an official FBI investigation,” Owens said. “Fake FBI agents showed up and got all of the cards and money.”

Police identified three individuals who picked up the cards and money orders from surveillance camera footage.

Jonathon David Hill was arrested after using one of the gift cards to buy miscellaneous items at a convenience store in the same chain. Hill is being charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Owens said it is unclear at this time if Hill is suspected of impersonating an FBI agent.

Hill’s bond was set at $5,000.

At least two others have been identified as suspects in the ongoing investigation.

