Man charged for striking woman with his car at Dothan apartments

An Andalusia man was arrested for purposefully striking a woman with his car at a Dothan apartment complex.
Tremayne Keshaun Stoudemire, 22, is being charged with second-degree assault for the Friday incident, according to police records.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Stoudemire was at Hillcrest Apartments and used his gold 2001 Chrysler Concorde to strike a victim with the vehicle.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries, Owens said. He said the relationship between the victim and suspect is unclear, but police believed he intended to cause bodily harm.
Stoudemire was arrested on scene and is currently in the Houston County Jail with a $15,000 bond.
