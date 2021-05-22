 Skip to main content
Man charged in Cottonwood shooting
Man charged in Cottonwood shooting

COTTONWOOD – On Friday at approximately 6:30 p.m., Cottonwood police arrested David Rau'L Townsend, 20, of Dothan for shooting a 19-year-old male on Hickory Grove Road in Cottonwood.

Neither the alleged shooter nor the victim are residents of Cottonwood.

Townsend is charged with first-degree assault and was placed in the Houston County Jail on $30,000 bond.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and transferred to a Birmingham hospital by helicopter. Officers indicated the injuries to the victim were life threatening.

