Man charged with arson for Dothan fire

A 45-year-old man was arrested for intentionally starting a fire that damaged a commercial building along Ross Clark Circle’s stretch of restaurants near Montgomery Highway.
The Dothan Fire Department and officers with the Dothan Police Department responded Monday to a call regarding a structure fire on Ross Clark Circle around 6:46 p.m., according to a text of the dispatch call that went out. Flames and smoke were reported at the old Long John Silver’s restaurant across from Home Depot.
Once on site, officers located a man behind the building, according to Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon.
Michael Anderson Stokes, 45, was arrested by Dothan police. He was charged with arson second degree and jailed under a $15,000 bond. According to the Dothan Police Department, Stokes listed himself as homeless.
An investigator on scene interviewed Stokes and determined that Stokes had intentionally started a fire behind the building. That fire spread to the building itself, causing damage, but was quickly under control once firefighters arrived on scene.
