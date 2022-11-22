Man charged with arson for Dothan fire

A 45-year-old man was arrested for intentionally starting a fire that damaged a commercial building along Ross Clark Circle’s stretch of restaurants near Montgomery Highway.

The Dothan Fire Department and officers with the Dothan Police Department responded Monday to a call regarding a structure fire on Ross Clark Circle around 6:46 p.m., according to a text of the dispatch call that went out. Flames and smoke were reported at the old Long John Silver’s restaurant across from Home Depot.

Once on site, officers located a man behind the building, according to Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon.

Michael Anderson Stokes, 45, was arrested by Dothan police. He was charged with arson second degree and jailed under a $15,000 bond. According to the Dothan Police Department, Stokes listed himself as homeless.

An investigator on scene interviewed Stokes and determined that Stokes had intentionally started a fire behind the building. That fire spread to the building itself, causing damage, but was quickly under control once firefighters arrived on scene.