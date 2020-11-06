Man charged with disseminating child pornography

In an ongoing investigation, police charged a Webb man with disseminating child pornography during an ongoing investigation.
Christopher Dwayne Johnson, 39, was arrested by Dothan police officers yesterday at his home, according to Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon.
“In March of this year, he allegedly disseminated an image of a pre-pubescent child in a sexual position,” Saxon said. “The child was under the age of 17.”
He is being held at the Houston County Jail without a bond.
