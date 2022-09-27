Man charged with electronic solicitation of a child

An Ozark man was arrested by Dothan police for allegedly using an electronic device to solicit a juvenile to engage in sexual activities.

The Dothan Police Department began investigating after being notified of an allegation involving an adult male soliciting a juvenile. Police determined there was sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegation.

Dexter Marquis Curry, 31, of Ozark was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of electronic solicitation of a child. His bond was set at $30,000.