 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged with electronic solicitation of a child

  • Updated
  • 0
Man charged with electronic solicitation of a child

Dexter Marquis Curry

 DOTHAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

An Ozark man was arrested by Dothan police for allegedly using an electronic device to solicit a juvenile to engage in sexual activities.

The Dothan Police Department began investigating after being notified of an allegation involving an adult male soliciting a juvenile. Police determined there was sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegation.

Dexter Marquis Curry, 31, of Ozark was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of electronic solicitation of a child. His bond was set at $30,000.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County approves hospital tax

County approves hospital tax

Houston County commissioners granted a request from the Houston County Health Care Authority to increase a special hospital tax to the full 4 …

Watch Now: Related Video

Sudan migration: Young Sudanese hope for brighter future in Egypt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert