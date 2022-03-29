Man charged with setting fires in downtown Dothan

A 38-year-old man faces arson charges for two Monday afternoon fires in downtown Dothan.

Jeffrey Watford of Dothan was arrested and charged with two counts of arson second-degree, according to the Dothan Police Department's web page. His bond has been set at $60,000.

On Monday, the Dothan Fire Department responded around 4 p.m. to a fire in the 100 block of South Oates Street, an unoccupied building located near the "hump" on South Oates and south of Main Street. About 13 minutes after responding, firefighters were called to a second fire in the 200 block of North Oates Street at the Town Terrace Inn, a vacant motel located next to the Dothan Eagle and within two blocks of the first fire.

While dark smoke continued from the South Oates fire, firefighters attacked the motel fire on North Oates, which started on the second floor and was more quickly extinguished. The first fire proved more challenging because firefighters had to take a defensive position due the aging structure of the abandoned building, Fire Chief Larry Williams said Monday.

“We didn’t want to risk anybody in there knowing we had that much fire,” Williams said.

Dothan police officers closed portions of Oates Street due to the confined streets in the downtown area and the equipment required to fight the two fires. Both fires were under control within an hour of the original fire.

"Because the two active fires were within minutes, and within blocks of each other, suspicion was quickly raised," the Dothan Police Department reported. "A criminal arson investigator from the Police Department began working alongside the Dothan Fire Marshall and they were able to determine both fires were a result of arson. Both structures received extensive damage from the fires, however, no one was injured in either fire. Upon officers’ arrival at the second fire, they observed a person of interest coming from the area of the fire. That individual was detained as part of the active investigation."

The investigations led to Watford's arrest, although a motive in these cases has not been determined at this time, according to the police department.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.