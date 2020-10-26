 Skip to main content
Man charged with sexual abuse in Dothan convenience store encounter
A Webb man was charged with first-degree sexual abuse stemming from an encounter with a convenience store clerk.

Jordan Grant Hartzog, 30, was arrested Sunday by Dothan police after being identified as a suspect through surveillance footage in an Oct. 23 incident that occured in a store in the 4300 block of Columbia Highway.

“While in the store, Hartzog asked to use the restroom. After leaving the restroom, he snuck up behind the clerk and touched her inappropriately,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Hartzog’s bond was set at $15,000.

Jordan Grant Hartzog

Jordan Grant Hartzog, 30, of Webb

 Dothan Police Department
