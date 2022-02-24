Man claiming years of police brutality, maltreatment is suing City of Dothan

A Dothan man alleging he has been bullied by Dothan law enforcement and city leaders for more than 26 years has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and several police officers, for unspecified monetary damages.
Samuel Albert Tew, 57, retained Montgomery attorney Julian McPhillips Jr. to represent him in court against the named defendants. The pair held a press conference in Montgomery on Thursday to recount Tew’s perspective of events that led to his decision to sue the city and its agents.
Tew, a local paint contractor, notably lost a bid for Dothan City School Board chairman in 2017 to former Mayor Mike Schmitz and again in 2021 to Scott Childers.
He described a saga that began in 1995 when he was terminated as a Dothan firefighter for accusing a coworker of selling guns out of a local fire station. Since then, Tew’s been arrested numerous times and involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment in a local health facility because he was being targeted by local police, he said, claiming he is the victim of police brutality.
In 2015, Tew was banned from the Dothan Civic Center administrative offices and city commission chambers for displaying strange and erratic behavior that concerned city employees and disrupting public commission meetings, City Attorney Len White said.
He was later banned from all city municipal buildings and the entire Dothan Civic Center complex after alleged harassment against city officials and violating the first ban order. In one instance, he brought a compound bow to the city commission chambers during a public meeting.
Former Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish told media at the time that employees did not feel safe around Tew, but Tew maintains he did nothing wrong and was only there to hold leaders accountable to their employees.
He was arrested at the Dothan Opera House in 2017 for criminal trespassing for trying to attend a city commission meeting. During that police encounter, he accuses several Dothan police officers of using unnecessary brute force against him.
Those officers – Brian Tate, Scott Spivey, Taiwan Truitt, Devellus Butler, and Brian Goguen – are named as defendants in Tew’s lawsuit.
Tew says he suffered several injuries from his latest encounter with law enforcement, including broken bones in his arm, and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from the 26-year-long ordeal.
He is suing the defendants in the case for unlawfully detaining him as he tried to enter city meetings, violating his First Amendment rights by banning him from attending those meetings, retaliating against him for using his First Amendment rights, and selective enforcement.
Although the lawsuit does not specify the amount of damages the plaintiff is seeking, Tew told media during a news conference in 2021 that he was seeking restitution in the $2 million range for legal fees, medical bills, and lost retirement benefits and back-pay due to his alleged wrongful termination in 1995.
Although White had not yet read the lawsuit on Thursday, he said that state and federal law do not require city government to allow people to continue to disrupt its proceedings and harass its employees and banning such individuals is legal and necessary.
Court documents pertaining to the case had not been uploaded to the Alabama Middle District Court’s online filing system on Thursday.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.