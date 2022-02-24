Man claiming years of police brutality, maltreatment is suing City of Dothan

He was later banned from all city municipal buildings and the entire Dothan Civic Center complex after alleged harassment against city officials and violating the first ban order. In one instance, he brought a compound bow to the city commission chambers during a public meeting.

Former Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish told media at the time that employees did not feel safe around Tew, but Tew maintains he did nothing wrong and was only there to hold leaders accountable to their employees.

He was arrested at the Dothan Opera House in 2017 for criminal trespassing for trying to attend a city commission meeting. During that police encounter, he accuses several Dothan police officers of using unnecessary brute force against him.

Those officers – Brian Tate, Scott Spivey, Taiwan Truitt, Devellus Butler, and Brian Goguen – are named as defendants in Tew’s lawsuit.

Tew says he suffered several injuries from his latest encounter with law enforcement, including broken bones in his arm, and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from the 26-year-long ordeal.