Man confesses to setting downtown Dothan fires; investigation ongoing

A Dothan man faces arson charges for two Monday afternoon fires in downtown Dothan.

Jeffrey Watford, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree arson, according to the Dothan Police Department’s web page. His bond has been set at $60,000.

On Monday, the Dothan Fire Department responded around 4 p.m. to a fire in the 100 block of South Oates Street, an unoccupied building located near the “hump” south of Main Street. About 13 minutes after responding, firefighters were called to a second fire in the 200 block of North Oates Street at the Town Terrace Inn, a vacant motel located next to the Dothan Eagle and within two blocks of the first fire.

While dark smoke continued from the South Oates fire, firefighters attacked the motel fire on North Oates, which started on the second floor and was more quickly extinguished. The first fire proved more challenging because firefighters had to take a defensive position due the aging structure of the abandoned building, Fire Chief Larry Williams said Monday.

“We didn’t want to risk anybody in there knowing we had that much fire,” Williams said.

Dothan police officers closed portions of Oates Street due to the confined streets in the downtown area and the equipment required to fight the two fires. Both fires were under control within an hour of the original fire. Crews remained on the South Oates scene after dark on Monday night.

“Because the two active fires were within minutes, and within blocks of each other, suspicion was quickly raised,” the Dothan Police Department reported. “A criminal arson investigator from the police department began working alongside the Dothan Fire Marshall and they were able to determine both fires were a result of arson. Both structures received extensive damage from the fires, however, no one was injured in either fire. Upon officers’ arrival at the second fire, they observed a person of interest coming from the area of the fire. That individual was detained as part of the active investigation.”

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said that officers quickly noticed that Watford was acting suspicious and they observed burn marks on his clothes that indicated he had been in “very close” proximity to the fire.

He eventually confessed to lighting both the fires.

“It’s very typical of someone who lights a fire in arson cases to light the fire and stay around to watch it,” Benny said.

The investigations led to Watford’s arrest, although a motive in these cases has not been determined, according to the police department.

Dothan Fire Battalion Chief David Hasty said both the origin and cause of the fires are still being investigated as of Tuesday afternoon.

He added that the incidents were unusual and rare, but that Dothan Fire personnel were prepared.

“This was the first time in my career of over 20 years something like this had taken place,” Hasty said. “We were able to pull that off while still responding to medical calls. Nobody in the area went unserved during that time.”

Most of the fire department’s resources were allocated to those two incidents, which typically only occurs during severe weather events, Hasty added. Despite Hasty lauding the fire department’s pre-emptive training, he said the department always uses information gathered during the post-incident analysis to assist with future learning.

“Tactically, I don’t think we could have done any better,” Hasty said. “But, we always look at it as a growing opportunity.”

