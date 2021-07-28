 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dead after police standoff in Cottonwood; state investigating
0 Comments
alert top story

Man dead after police standoff in Cottonwood; state investigating

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Man dead after police standoff in Cottonwood; state investigating

Houston County Sheriff's deputies wait as they redirect traffic away from Tuesday's deadly standoff in Cottonwood.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

COTTONWOOD – A man was killed here Tuesday night after being shot by police during a standoff.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deputies on the scene reported that Cottonwood police responded to a call on Cottonwood Road concerning a domestic dispute. Houston County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene later to assist.

Roads were barricaded for several hours while negotiations took place and the suspect exited the residence brandishing a firearm. Deputies said he refused to drop his weapon and they shot the man. He was taken to a local hospital, but later died of his injuries.

HCSO Maj. Bill Rafferty said the sheriff’s office will not be commenting on the case as it is being investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Special Bureau of Investigations.

ALEA did not respond to media inquiries on Wednesday. At this time, the name of the suspect has not been released.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Charities provide housing to collapse survivors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert