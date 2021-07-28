Man dead after police standoff in Cottonwood; state investigating

COTTONWOOD – A man was killed here Tuesday night after being shot by police during a standoff.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies on the scene reported that Cottonwood police responded to a call on Cottonwood Road concerning a domestic dispute. Houston County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene later to assist.

Roads were barricaded for several hours while negotiations took place and the suspect exited the residence brandishing a firearm. Deputies said he refused to drop his weapon and they shot the man. He was taken to a local hospital, but later died of his injuries.

HCSO Maj. Bill Rafferty said the sheriff’s office will not be commenting on the case as it is being investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Special Bureau of Investigations.

ALEA did not respond to media inquiries on Wednesday. At this time, the name of the suspect has not been released.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.