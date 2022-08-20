Man dies in Covington County crash

ANDALUSIA – A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday in Covington County has claimed the life of a Hanceville man.

Larry E. Reno, 79, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Sterling L. Hughes, 54, of Jonesboro, Ga.

After the initial collision, the Toyota then collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata driven by Shera M. Gantt, 37, of Evergreen.

Reno was transported to Andalusia Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

A passenger in the Toyota, Jamie R. Adams, 45, also of Hanceville, was transported to Southeast Health in Dothan. Gantt was injured and was also transported to Andalusia Health for medical treatment.

The crash occurred on U.S. 29 near the 34 mile marker, approximately eight miles south of Andalusia, in Covington County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.