Man dies in Geneva County crash
Man dies in Geneva County crash

  • Updated
A single-vehicle crash in Geneva County has claimed the life of a Shelby County man.

David Ralph Dobbs Jr., 46, of Sterrett, was killed when the 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was operating left the roadway and overturned.

Dobbs was not using a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash occurred on County Road 65, approximately 4 miles west of Geneva. Nothing further is available as State Troopers continue to investigate.

