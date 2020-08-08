Man dies in Geneva County crash

A single-vehicle crash in Geneva County has claimed the life of a Shelby County man.
David Ralph Dobbs Jr., 46, of Sterrett, was killed when the 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was operating left the roadway and overturned.
Dobbs was not using a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash occurred on County Road 65, approximately 4 miles west of Geneva. Nothing further is available as State Troopers continue to investigate.
