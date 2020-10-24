Man dies in Geneva County crash

A single-vehicle crash at 5 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Coffee County man.

Sebastian Perez, 20, of Enterprise, was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Venture he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.

A passenger received life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The crash occurred on Geneva County Road 40, approximately five miles west of Geneva.

Nothing further is available as State Troopers continue to investigate. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

