Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Troy

TROY – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday has claimed the life of a Mathews man, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, left the roadway and overturned.

Lindsey, who was not using a seat belt at the time, was ejected from the Tacoma he was driving and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near the 87 mile marker, approximately six miles north of Troy, in Pike County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.