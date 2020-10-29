 Skip to main content
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
Man dies in single-vehicle crash

  • Updated
A single-vehicle crash at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Thursday has claimed the life of Pike County man.

Devin Whitcomb, 30, of Troy, was killed when the 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Kylee Bettencourt, was traveling over the posted speed limit, left the roadway, and overturned.

Whitcomb was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on AL 124 near the 25-mile marker, approximately 3 miles south of Brundidge city limits.

Nothing further is available as State Troopers continue to investigate.

